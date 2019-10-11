Man accused of murdering Aberdeen woman in court for second time

A man has appeared in court for the second time facing a murder charge over the death of an Aberdeen woman.

Norman Duncan, 40, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the death of Margaret Robertson.

A major investigation was launched by police after 54-year-old Margaret Robertson, known as Meg, was found dead at her home at around 1.20pm on September 27.

He is facing a charge of murder.

Duncan, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea.

The case against him was fully committed for trial and he was remanded in custody.

Duncan originally appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week in connection with the death.

Margaret’s “heartbroken” son and daughter paid tribute to their mother and said she will “sorely missed” by her relatives.

In a statement issued by the police, Mark and Michelle said: “Margaret, or Meg as we all knew her, was a much-loved mum, daughter, grandma and friend to many.

“We have received and read countless messages of support and would like to thank everyone for their kind words at this extremely difficult time.

“Every member of Meg’s family is heartbroken and she will be sorely missed by us all.

“It is hard to comprehend our mum has been taken from us and we will never, ever understand why this had to happen to her.

“The past few days have obviously been extremely difficult for us as a family and we would ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with our horrendous loss.”

They also thanked locals for their response to the police appeal and for officers working on the probe.