Man accused of murdering Aberdeen woman in court for second time

A man has appeared in court for the second time facing a murder charge over the death of an Aberdeen woman.

Keith Rizzo appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court in relation to the death of Neomi Smith.

The 23-year-old died at a property in Brechin in the early hours of Sunday June 9.

Keith Rizzo, 23, appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court today.

He is facing a charge of murder.

Rizzo, whose general address was given as Angus, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Rizzo originally appeared in court over the incident last week, again facing a murder charge.

Speaking after Neomi’s death, friends had paid tribute to her.

Stephanie Robertson, of Aberdeen, said: “I’m in shock. She was such a lovely girl and she has left us far too soon.

“Her life was just starting – she had everything ahead of her.

“She was such a happy outgoing girl. She was amazing.”

Meanwhile, Nicolle Cwiklinski, of Brechin, said: “I loved her so much. She was like a big sister to me. She was only in my life for a year but it felt like forever.”

Josh Adams, a friend of Neomi, also paid tribute to his pal.

“It’s heartbreaking. I still can’t get my head around it.

“She was honestly a diamond.”

Police had been called out to Brechin’s Swan Street in the early hours of June 9.

They found a woman with serious injuries who died at the scene.

Swan Street was cordoned off afterwards while investigations were carried out, with officers standing guard by police tape.

Following Neomi’s death, Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald of the major investigation team said: “Our thoughts are with Neomi’s family and friends at this difficult time.”