Man accused of murdering Aberdeen woman in court for second time

A man accused of murdering an Aberdeen woman has appeared in court for a second time.

Neomi Smith, 23, died at a property in Brechin in the early hours of Sunday June 9.

Keith Rizzo, 23, appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court in connection with the incident today. He first appeared in court last Tuesday.

He is facing a charge of murder.

Rizzo, whose general address was given as Angus, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will appear in court at a later date.

