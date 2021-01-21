Man accused of headbutting police officer during ’disturbance’ in Aberdeen community

A man has appeared in court in connection with a disturbance at a house in Aberdeen.

At least five police cars and more than 10 officers were spotted on St Peter’s Terrace in Peterculter on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed they were called at 1.25pm to a report of a “disturbance” and that a man had been arrested and charged.

Traffic in the area was restricted on Tuesday due to the large police presence.

Blazej Falecki faced – and denied – a total of five charges when he appeared from custody in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 29-year-old is accused of being in possession of a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority, and of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing towards his partner.

He is further alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing, challenging a police officer to fight and making threats of violence.

Falecki is also accused of resisting, obstructing or hindering four officers by tensing his body and struggling violently, and of assaulting one of the officers by butting him on the head.

Falecki, whose address was given in court papers as St Peter’s Terrace, Peterculter, entered pleas of not guilty to all five charges through defence agent Debbie Ginniver.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge released him on bail and fixed a pre-trial hearing for March.