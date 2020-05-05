Man accused of driving while more than four-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit

A man has denied driving while more than four-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit.

Andrejs Ivanovs, 51, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the alleged incident.

He is accused of driving with 102 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath at Longate, Peterhead, on Saturday. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Ivanovs is further accused of driving while disqualified and failing to give police information as to the identity of the driver.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Russian national, who appeared with the help of a translator, entered pleas of not guilty to all three charges through defence solicitor Gail Goodfellow.

Sheriff Ian Wallace released Ivanovs, whose address was given in court papers as George Road in Peterhead, on bail and fixed dates for his next appearance.

A trial date was set for early October, while a pre-trial hearing was also scheduled for September.