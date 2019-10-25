Man accused of attempted murder outside Aberdeen pub tells trial he ‘never saw’ man

A football fan accused of attempted murder by hitting a man with his car has told a trial he “never saw him”.

Michael Scott, 35, of Rosslyn Avenue, Sunderland, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of attempting to murder Graeme Hardie by driving into him outside the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn on July 11 last year.

Mr Hardie, 58, was left with horrific injuries following the alleged attack and will now be wheelchair-bound.

The court previously heard Scott and Mr Hardie had been in the pub while the World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia had been on television and the men had argued about football.

Scott told the court he had begun to drive away after being asked to leave the pub following an altercation between him and Mr Hardie and his friend Steven Forrest inside.

He said he then returned because he realised his friends were still inside the pub and stopped the car outside to try and look in through the window.

Scott said: “Mr Forrest seemed to be heading for the door and he was the most aggressive out of all of them.

“As I’ve pulled off I’m looking towards the door to see if I could see him coming out.

“As I’ve pulled off my attention is still to my right and that’s when the collision happened.”

Defence counsel Bill Adam asked: “Where are you looking when you’re moving forward?”

Scott said: “My attention is on the pub to check if anyone was coming out. I was a little bit in fear.”

Advocate depute William Frain-Bell put to Scott evidence given by Christine Bruce previously, who said she witnessed the collision while walking her dog further down the street.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “She turned round and she saw Graeme Hardie in the middle of the road. The next thing she saw was you driving straight into him. She could see that but you couldn’t see him.”

Scott replied: “I never saw him.”

Mr Frain-Bell said: “You saw Graeme Hardie and you went for him and knocked him down. That’s exactly what happened isn’t it?”

Scott said: “Totally untrue. I would never do that to a man, ever.”

Scott is also accused of dangerous driving while intoxicated and with failing to provide two breath samples to police.

He is further accused of behaving in a racially-aggravated threatening or abusive manner in the pub.

The Crown alleges he then behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in a police vehicle en route to Kittybrewster.

He had been accused of behaving in a similar fashion in the Spider’s Web pub in Dyce, but yesterday the prosecution withdraw that charge and Scott was formally acquitted.

He denies the remaining charges and the trial, before Lord Uist, continues.