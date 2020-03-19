Man accused of assault banned from Aberdeen nightclub

A man has been banned from an Aberdeen nightclub after appearing in court charged with assault.

Connor Baillie, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled not guilty to four charges relating to March 1 on Bridge Street.

He is accused of acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and making threats, as well as two charges of assault over allegedly spitting on one man and towards another.

The teenager is also accused of making a racial remark.

Baillie, of Provost Chapel Road, Arbroath, denies the charges.

Fiscal depute Susan Love asked for special bail conditions to prevent Baillie entering Underground Klub and Richi’s Cafe on Bridge Street.

Sheriff William Summers fixed a pre-trial hearing for June and granted bail on the conditions requested.