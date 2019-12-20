Man accused of assault at Aberdeen bar

A man has denied assaulting another male in an Aberdeen bar by throwing him to the ground and knocking him out.

Patryk Pucek, 20, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

He is accused of assaulting the man at Cheerz Bar on Exchange Street, Aberdeen, by seizing him by the arms and throwing him to the ground, causing him to strike his head and lose consciousness.

Pucek pled not guilty to a charge of assault to injury over the incident alleged to have happened on November 24.

A pre-trial hearing was fixed for March and Pucek, of St Ninians Court, Aberdeen, was bailed on the condition he not enter Cheerz.