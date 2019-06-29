Man, 76, fined after exposing himself to woman at Aberdeen retail park

A pensioner who exposed himself to a woman at an Aberdeen retail park has been fined.

James Bell, 76, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday for sentencing over the incident, which happened on April 10 at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.

He previously admitted intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to a woman.

Yesterday defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client was “extremely embarrassed”, adding a social work report prepared for the court showed “what sort of man he is”.

Mr Kelly said: “Hopefully this will not define what sort of man he is. It’s had a highly detrimental effect on him.

“He has had a great shock to the system, had a good think to himself and he’ll now hopefully lead a quieter, calmer life.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller fined Bell, of Culsalmond, Insch, £300, and ordered him to be supervised for six months.