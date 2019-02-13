Man, 47, admits north-east shop assault

A north-east man has admitted assaulting another man in a shop.

Edward Tevendale, 47, pled guilty by letter to assaulting a man at the Co-operative store on Station Road, Kemnay, by grabbing him by the neck, pinning him against a wall and repeatedly striking him on the head and body on March 10.

He also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the shop by shouting, swearing, striking a door and causing the glass panel to shatter.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill deferred sentence on Tevendale, of Downie Way, Kemnay, until March for him to personally appear.