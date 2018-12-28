Man, 44, denies throwing bottle into crowd at Aberdeen v Rangers match

A man has appeared in court over allegedly throwing a bottle into a crowd during an Aberdeen v Rangers match at Pittodrie.

David Roy appeared yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the alleged incident on August 5.

The 44-year-old, of Morefield Road, Glasgow, is facing a charge of culpably and recklessly throwing a bottle into an area of people within the South Stand home section, narrowly missing spectators.

Roy, represented in court by defence agent Mike Monro, denied the charge against him.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg said the crown would not oppose bail but asked for special conditions to be imposed to prevent him visiting Pittodrie Stadium.

Sheriff Ian Wallace granted Roy bail with the requested condition and fixed dates for a trial in March and a preliminary hearing in February.

Police previously released a CCTV image of a man understood to have been standing in the Rangers section of the stadium as part of an appeal.

The incident allegedly happened shortly before the end of the first league game of the season which ended 1-1 following Bruce Anderson’s late equaliser for the home side.