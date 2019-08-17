Man, 43, admits engaging in sexual activity with child in north-east

A 43-year-old man has admitted engaging in sexual activity with a girl under 16.

Russell Boulter appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened in February at an address in south Aberdeenshire.

He pled guilty to engaging in a sexual activity with the child, aged between 13 and 16, as well as breaching bail conditions by repeatedly phoning her subsequently.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court Boulter and the girl had both been drinking alcohol and shared a bottle of apple Sourz before the incident.

Boulter’s solicitor said her client did not have any previous convictions.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Boulter, a prisoner of HMP Perth, until next month for reports.

She also made Boulter subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offences act in the interim.