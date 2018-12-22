Aberdeen man, 42, jailed over videos of children

A man has been jailed after being caught with more than a day-and-a-half of indecent videos of children.

Alan Wightman, 42, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars after he previously pled guilty over the matter.

He had admitted taking or permitting to be taken indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children, as well as possession of images.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said: “He does accept fully it was a choice he made to go down that road.”

He added his client had had “feelings of isolation” and had been drifting apart from his wife.

Mr Murray added the couple’s marriage was now at an end and Wightman had also lost his employment.

He said his client had “remorse and regret”, adding: “It has had a devastating effect on his life.”

Sheriff William Summers told Wightman, of Eday Gardens, Aberdeen, his offences were not “victimless”, and also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for 10 years.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid previously told the court Wightman was snared by police when they obtained a search warrant and found 944 videos and thousands of images on his computer and other devices.

The total play length of the videos was one day, 18 hours and 48 minutes.