Man, 41, accused of north-east care home theft

A man has appeared in court following a string of alleged thefts from properties including a north-east care home.

Tadeusz Kulik appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court yesterday over the allegations.

It comes after a string of incidents at locations in the Fraserburgh area, including at the town’s St Modans Care Home.

The 41-year-old faced a total of 12 charges, including six of theft and three of fraud.

He also faced charges of attempted fraud, attempting to pervert the course of justice and being in or on a premises with intent to commit theft.

Kulik, who is described as having no forwarding address, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody in the meantime.

He is expected to appear in court again in the next week.

Police Scotland said the incidents happened around November and December last year at locations including Marconi Road and Alva Crescent, as well as St Modans Care Home.

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: “We are grateful to the community for its support and members of the public who assisted us while inquiries were carried out.

“If you see anything suspicious or unusual in your neighbourhood, report it to police as soon as possible with as much information as you can including any description of people or vehicles.”