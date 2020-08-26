Man, 39, charged over break-in at High Court in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in connection with a break-in at the High Court building in Aberdeen.

Officials from the Scottish Court and Tribunals Service have now checked security measures after a side door was “compromised” at the Mercatgate building.

It is understood an internal door was also damaged during the incident on Friday evening and kicked off its hinges.

A 39-year-old man is set to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in relation to the matter.

The Mercatgate building houses two court rooms and hosts trials at High Court level, and sheriff and jury cases.

It is understood an office used by Crown Office staff was entered, though the two court rooms were not.

It is not known if anything was stolen during the incident.

A spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “We can confirm that a door at the side of the Mercatgate building was compromised and entry was gained to the building.

“Police were immediately notified and security measures have been fully checked.

“As the matter is now subject to an ongoing police investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 39 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at Aberdeen Sheriff Court that took place on Friday.

“He is due before Aberdeen Sheriff Court today. A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Following the incident north-east politicians raised concerns over the breach.

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said:

“I’m confident a thorough investigation will now be carried out by the police as well as internally within the courts service to ascertain if anything has been stolen.”

North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “This will be a concern, as victims, witnesses and others involved in court proceedings all need to be confident that material relating to those proceedings are safely under lock and key.

“I hope the court service will look urgently at why this breach of security happened with no alarm raised.”