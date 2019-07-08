Man, 38, caught with knife in Aberdeen city centre

A man is to be sentenced next month after being caught with a knife in Aberdeen city centre at 4am.

Ian Gray, 38, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted possession of a lock knife on Guild Street on February 20.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said: “At around 4am on February 20 the police had reason to speak to the accused at the locus in relation to a matter no longer continued with by the Crown.

“They found the accused in possession of a Leatherman multitool which included a knife blade that locked into place.

“In response to caution and charge the accused said, ‘I didn’t know it was a lock knife’.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Gail Wiggins said her client suffered from schizophrenia and had also had issues with drug use.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Gray, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, for reports until next month.