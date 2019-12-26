Man, 38, accused of attempting to record girl, 14, in changing room at Aberdeen’s H&M store

A man has denied intending to record a teenage girl while she was changing her clothing at an Aberdeen shop.

Barry Statham appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Christmas Eve and pled not guilty to a single charge.

According to the charge, the 38-year-old is accused of going to H&M in Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen on August 5 this year and operating equipment.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The charge states Statham is accused of having the intention of enabling himself or another to use electronic equipment to observe a 14-year-old girl while she was changing clothes within a changing room.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan fixed the next court hearing for March 13 and a trial for April 14.

Statham, whose address was given in court papers as Woodburn Street, Dalkeith, was given conditional bail.