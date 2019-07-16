Man, 34, in court after lockdown at Aberdeen high-rise

A man has appeared in court facing an assault charge after an incident which saw an Aberdeen high-rise on lockdown.

Police were called out to Grampian Court at Balnagask Circle, Torry, at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

A man was found injured.

George McGungle, known as Murison, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 34-year-old faced one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and one of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He made no plea during the hearing and was remanded in custody.

The case against him was committed for further examination.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokesman for the Crown Office confirmed Murison, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, was expected to appear in court again within the next week.

Several police cars remained at the scene for most of Sunday, with forensics officers searching in bins outside the block.

Mel Donald, 49, who lives in the block, said she went downstairs with her son to take the bins out shortly after police arrived on scene.

She said: “The police wouldn’t let us out and the building had been cordoned off.

“We weren’t allowed to leave and were told that for our own safety we should go back to our own flat.

“Police came in and searched the building and all the drying room doors were open while they searched.”

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “The building was all cordoned off. I had my little granddaughter with me so it was quite scary.”