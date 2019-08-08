Man, 25, found guilty of raping two women in north-east village

A man is facing a lengthy jail sentence after being found guilty of raping two women and carrying out a Christmas Day sex attack on a third.

Daniel McKnight first struck in June 2015 when he attacked a teenager at a house in an Aberdeenshire village.

McKnight, 25, subjected the woman, in her late teens, to a rape ordeal after struggling with her and pulling down her lower clothes, despite her saying ‘no’.

McKnight, a prisoner in Inverness jail, then raped a woman in her twenties, at an address in the same village on August 28 2017.

The woman told the High Court in Edinburgh she kept saying ‘no’ and was pushing his hands away. The court heard she ended up with bruising on her limbs.

McKnight carried out his final attack on a woman in her 30s at an address Moray.

He carried out the assault with intent to rape on December 25 last year.

The court was told the victim’s DNA was found under his fingernails.

Advocate depute Kath Harper told jurors they had heard evidence showing McKnight was “a controlling bully”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The prosecutor said: “It is against that background that he refuses to take ‘no’ for an answer when it comes to sex.”

During his trial McKnight had denied a string of sex charges.

He was found guilty of the two rapes and the assault with intent to rape, but acquitted of a further rape and a sexual assault.

Judge Norman McFadyen told McKnight he had been convicted of “very serious” charges and called for a background report on him ahead of sentencing.

McKnight was placed on the sex offenders’ register and remanded in custody.