Man, 22, denies assault at north-east school

A man has denied assaulting someone at a north-east school.

Ryan Macrae, 22, was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but solicitor Michael Burnett entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

He is alleged to have assaulted a male at a school in the north-east in August last year by repeatedly punching him on the head to his injury.

He also faces another charge of assaulting the same person at another address in the north-east in September last year by punching him on the head and kicking him on the body.

Macrae, of McFadden Crescent, Kintore, was ordained to appear at a pre-trial hearing in February.