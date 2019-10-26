Man, 21, in court accused of rape in Aberdeen woods

A man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a sex attack in Aberdeen woods.

Connor Mark Ferries appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

The 21-year-old has been charged with five alleged offences.

They include one charge of rape.

According to police, the charge relates to an alleged incident in Greenfern Woods, which backs on to the Barvas Walk area in Sheddocksley, earlier this week.

During the hearing, Ferries did not enter a plea.

The case was committed for further examination.

Ferries, of Aberdeen, was remanded in custody.

The case will next call at some point within the next eight days.

Neighbours said police cordoned off a patch of land in the woods late on Wednesday night.

Officers could be seen on Thursday stood guard at either end of a path. The police tape was removed at about 5pm on Thursday.

Later that night a Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a sexual assault in the Barvas Walk area of Aberdeen.”

He added that inquiries remained ongoing.

Neighbours described the woods as a popular dog-walking spot.

One woman, who lives near the woods and asked not to be named, said: “There was lots of police activity in the area throughout most of Thursday, but the cordon came down on Thursday night as people were out walking their dogs again.”