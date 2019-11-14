Man, 20, admits raping teenager on roof of Aberdeen shopping centre

A man has admitted subjecting a teenager to a horrific rape ordeal in Aberdeen city centre.

Daniel Teglas found the intoxicated woman on her own after she became separated from her companions during her first night out in Aberdeen.

He then dragged her to a secluded spot where he attacked her.

After the rape, Teglas abandoned his victim, in her late teens, in a flower bed where she was found by passers-by.

Appearing at the High Court in Edinburgh, Teglas, 20, admitted assaulting the teenager and raping her on July 27 this year at the roof area of the Bon Accord Centre.

Depute advocate Sean Smith QC said: “The complainer was distraught and in pain.”

Teglas, who is Romanian and has a previous conviction for an offence similar to theft by housebreaking from a court in France, arrived in the UK with his wife weeks before the attack.

Mr Smith said on the evening of July 26 the victim visited bars and clubs in Aberdeen city centre with friends. By the end of the night out she was intoxicated and had become detached from the others.

The depute advocate said she was caught on CCTV walking unsteadily alone before sitting in a doorway.

Mr Smith said: “It was in this state that she attracted the attention of the accused whose movements were also captured on CCTV.

“The accused approached the complainer but not before allowing a member of the public to pass.”

Teglas said to her: “You OK?”

But before she could respond he grabbed her by the arm and picked her up and took her to the top deck of the Bon Accord Centre.

The victim’s legs could be seen to buckle under her on CCTV footage, the court was told.

The teenager later said her legs felt like “wet spaghetti” and would not bear her weight. Teglas took her to an area next to shrubs and trees and sat her down. He then lifted her up as she went limp in his arms “like a rag doll”, said Mr Smith.

She felt the bushes on her back before Teglas raped her.

Teglas walked away in the direction he had come from, leaving his victim lying in a flower bed.

“The accused did not acknowledge the complainer in any way and did not try to help her to her feet,” said the advocate depute.

The victim was left lying unmoving, but was eventually helped to her feet and comforted by three members of the public.

Police traced Teglas to an address in George Street, in Aberdeen, using CCTV footage.

He was taken to Kittybrewster police station where a forensic medical examiner asked him when he last had sex, to which he replied: “About 4am with that girl.”

Teglas was later interviewed by police. Mr Smith said: “He largely provided a ‘no comment’ response, but when asked if he felt any guilt or remorse he replied ‘yes’.”

Defence counsel David Moggach said a background report would be required before Teglas can be sentenced.

Judge Gordon Liddle remanded Teglas, who is currently detained in Polmont Young Offenders’ Institution, in custody ahead of sentencing next month.