‘Mad’ decision to drive after drinking cost Aberdeen joiner his licence

An Aberdeen joiner was caught driving his work van while five times the limit.

George Ewen had gone to the pub to “mull things over” after receiving a “particularly upsetting communication” from his ex.

However, the 47-year-old was later stopped by police around 9pm as he drove home when officers on mobile patrol spotted his Renault van being driven erratically.

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, Ewen confirmed he wished to plead guilty to driving with 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath on April 3, on Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Ewen, whose address was given in court papers as Caiesdykes Road, Kincorth, until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

He also disqualified him from driving in the interim, with the duration of his ban to be decided at the sentencing diet in mid-August

Fiscal depute Rebecca Clark told the court: “Police noticed the manner of driving being all over the carriageway and striking the kerb.

“It gave them cause for concern and the vehicle was stopped.

“He provided a positive reading at the roadside.”

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said her client, a self-employed joiner, had a previous analagous conviction from 2008. She said: “He had been working that day but had finished late afternoon, earlier than usual, because of the weather.

“He received a particularly upsetting communication from his former partner.

“He decided to go to the pub to mull things over.

“It was his intention to take a taxi home.

“Unfortunately, as is so often the case, that intention was departed from and very stupidly and regrettably he decided to drive home.

“He describes his behaviour as ‘mad’.”

Mrs Goodfellow added her client was “ashamed” of his actions.

She added the vehicle in question was her client’s work van and that he may have to look at employing another joiner to drive it.