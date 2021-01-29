Lout punched bar manager after bypassing Aberdeen pub’s Covid track and trace sign-in area

A lout ignored an Aberdeen city centre bar’s Covid check-in policy and then punched an employee when challenged.

Jason Brown bypassed the sign-in area at Malones on Shiprow, marching straight up to the bar.

But when he was asked to go back and provide his details for track and trace purposes, the 45-year-old became aggressive and swung punches at the bar manager after being asked to leave.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer at the time was employed as the manager at the locus.

“The accused was not known to him prior to this incident.

“The pub was still open at this time but had new procedures in place due to the pandemic which meant patrons entering were asked to wait in the vestibule area until a member of staff could check them in for track and trace and take them to a seat.

“At 7.30pm the accused entered the locus and immediately approached the bar and attempted to purchase alcohol.

“The complainer asked the accused to return to the vestibule area and wait.

“The complainer noted the accused was under the influence of alcohol and asked if he’d been in any other licensed premises that evening.”

Brown swore and replied: “Of course I’ve been somewhere else tonight.”

Mrs Souter went on: “The complainer then asked the accused to leave as he would not be served any alcohol.

“This resulted in a verbal exchange.

“The accused seized the neck of the complainer and begun to swing punches at him.”

Mrs Souter said Brown made contact with the right side of the bar manager’s face with one of the punches, leaving a red mark.

Brown, of Newington Road, Kent, was not personally present when the case called but pled guilty through his lawyer to assault to injury over the incident, which happened on December 6.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client was normally employed as a rigger and had been due to go offshore the following day.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan commented it was “daft” of Brown to go out drinking before going offshore, however Mr Barnett explained his client was not due to go offshore until much later the following day, by which time the alcohol would have worn off.

The solicitor added it had been a “silly argument” between Brown and the manager, and that he was apologetic.

Sheriff Buchanan fined Brown a total of £640.