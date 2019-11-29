Lorry driver on trial accused of knocking down and killing woman in Aberdeen told police she ‘put herself in that situation’

A lorry driver accused of knocking down and killing an Aberdeen woman at a pedestrian crossing told police he was not to blame because she “put herself in that situation”.

Gerald Clark is on trial accused of causing Mary Allan’s death by driving carelessly on King Street, near the St Machar Road roundabout.

The 65-year-old is alleged to have blocked a pedestrian crossing, failed to notice the traffic lights had turned red and not checked his mirrors before moving off.

Mrs Allan, 83, was crossing in front of the lorry at the time.

Clark denies the charge and is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Yesterday the court was shown video clips of a police interview Clark gave following the September 10 incident last year.

Officers suggested to him that, had he halted his vehicle before the crossing rather than on it, he would have seen the lights changing.

In turn, they said, this would have allowed Mrs Allan to cross the road unimpeded.

But Clark said he was only blocking the area because a car in front had stopped to give way at the roundabout.

And he claimed a blind spot in the mirrors meant Mrs Allan was not visible to him.

“I believe I cleared the pedestrian crossing and was continuing on my way,” he said in the video.

“The car stopped and, if it hadn’t, I would have been even further through.

“I’m sorry to say Mary put herself in that situation by walking in front of my vehicle and, as much as I try to pay attention, I can’t see everything at all times.

“I just didn’t see that woman where she was.”

The mirror claim was disputed by crash investigator Stephen Morrison, who had carried out a reconstruction of the collision.

By using a female colleague the same height as Mrs Allan, he tested the visibility of the alleged blind spot and of pedestrians on the pavement.

“It’s visible, but you can’t see it without using those mirrors,” he told the court.

Clark, of Taits Lane in Dundee, denies the charge.

The trial continues.