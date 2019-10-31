Lorry driver in court over Aberdeen great-grandmother’s death

A man has appeared in court accused of causing the death of an 83-year-old woman by careless driving in a lorry.

Gerald Clark, 65, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for another hearing over the incident on King Street at the junction with St Machar Drive.

Great-grandmother Mary Allan, 83, died following a collision near the St Machar roundabout at around 11.40am on September 10.

Clark, whose address was given in court papers as Taits Lane, Dundee, adhered to his not guilty plea.

Depute fiscal Christy Ward told the court 14 witnesses had been cited for the Crown and the trial was expected to take three days.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin continued the case to a further pre-trial hearing next month for resolution of a defence request to be able to play video footage frame-by-frame.