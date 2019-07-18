Lorry driver denies causing death of Aberdeen woman by driving carelessly

A man has denied causing the death of an 83-year-old woman by driving carelessly in a lorry.

Gerald Clark, 65, is accused of causing death by careless driving over an incident on King Street at the junction with St Machar Drive.

Great-grandmother Mary Allan, 83, died following a collision near the St Machar roundabout on King Street at around 11.40am on September 10.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Clark, of Taits Lane in Dundee, was not personally present when the case called yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but entered a not guilty plea via letter.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fixed a preliminary hearing for October and set a trial date reserving three days for November. Clark was ordained to appear at the next calling of the case.