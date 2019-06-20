Lorry driver accused of causing death of Aberdeen woman by driving carelessly

A Dundee man is alleged to have caused the death of an 83-year-old Aberdeen woman by driving carelessly in a lorry.

Gerald Clark is accused of causing death by careless driving over an incident on King Street at the junction with St Machar Drive.

Great-grandmother Mary Allan, 83, died following a collision near the St Machar roundabout on King Street at around 11.40am on September 10.

Clark was not personally present when the case called yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 65-year-old is alleged to have failed to keep his articulated vehicle clear of a pedestrian crossing while in queuing traffic, and stopped and blocked the crossing with his lorry.

It is further alleged that when the traffic signal at the crossing changed to red Clark failed to maintain observations and had his field of vision materially affected and blind spot in the front of the cab increased due to an additional shelf on the dashboard.

He is accused of failing to make necessary mirror checks and proceeding through the pedestrian crossing, striking Mrs Allan, who was crossing the road, whereby she was so severely injured that she died.

No plea was entered during the hearing and the case was continued without plea.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fixed another date for the case against Clark, whose address was given in court papers as Taits Lane in Dundee, for next month.

Mrs Allan was a popular member of the Bridge of Don community and was also well known throughout Seaton.

After her death, her loved ones described her as a “well kent” face in the area.

Her daughter said she was a “larger than life” character who was much loved.

Family and friends turned out in their numbers to pay their last respects at her funeral at Gilchrist Chapel in Kaimhill.

Following the incident, police returned to the scene later in September last year to stage a reconstruction as part of the investigation.

During the reconstruction a number of police officers could be seen at the St Machar roundabout and surrounding area carrying out inquiries.

While the reconstruction went on, King Street was closed to traffic southbound at the River Don.