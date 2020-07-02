London pair in dock after cops seize cannabis plants worth up to £400,000 in Aberdeen

Two men have appeared in court after police discovered hundreds of cannabis plants worth up to £400,000 in properties in Aberdeen.

Police executed search warrants at properties in View Terrace, Rosemount, Seaton Walk in Seaton and Bedford Avenue in Kittybrewster between Friday and Tuesday, and discovered cannabis cultivation sites.

Two men from London have now appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the drug recoveries.

Fatos Ilazaj, 28, and Mariglen Celaj, 25, both appeared in private facing three charges each.

Ilazaj faced two charges of producing a controlled drug, and another of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Meanwhile Celaj is charged with producing drugs, one of being concerned in the supply of drugs, and a third charge of possession of drugs.

The men, whose general addresses were both given in court documents as London, did not enter pleas during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

They were both released on bail while the case against them was continued for further examination.

No date has yet been fixed for their next appearance.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, Aberdeen CID, said: “These seizures highlight our continuing efforts to disrupt supply routes and protect those in our communities affected by the illicit drug trade.

“We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.

“I would urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to police on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”