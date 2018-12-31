London man fined for racially abusing bouncer at Aberdeen bar

A man from London has been fined after racially abusing a bouncer who refused to let him into an Aberdeen bar.

Philip Jarvis, 42, was refused entry to the Orchid on Langstane Place at 2.30am on January 20 because he was “intoxicated”.

Fiscal depute David Thorburn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “A friend of the door steward’s came out for a cigarette and she heard the accused making racial remarks towards the complainer.”

Jarvis was heard to ask the bouncer if he was “from this country” and telling him to go “back home”.

He “continued to argue and try to gain entry to the premises” and some of the incident was captured in mobile phone footage.

Mr Thorburn said Jarvis “pushed the complainer with two hands in his chest with enough force to knock him off balance”.

Jarvis, of Lanhill Road in London, pled guilty to making racially abusive remarks towards the man and assaulting him by pushing him.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had mental health issues was “heavily medicated”.

He also said that his client had raised his hands in response to being “repeatedly pushed back from the door”.

He added the police statements had described Jarvis’ actions as “petulant”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Jarvis to pay a fine of £400.