Liverpool man in court in connection with alleged north-east bank robbery

A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged robbery at a north-east bank

Darren Brunston appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the incident on Saturday.

The 47-year-old faced a charge of robbery.

Brunston, whose general address was given as Liverpool, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody pending the next calling of the case.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said Brunston was expected to appear again within the next week.

It comes after police officers were called to the Bank of Scotland branch on Broad Street, Peterhead, shortly after noon on Saturday.

A small amount of money was reported stolen.

No one was injured in the incident.