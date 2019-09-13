Liverpool man admits trying to deal drugs in north-east town

A man has admitted playing a role in dealing heroin and cocaine in the north-east.

Ian Tottey, 35, was snared when he tried to deal drugs to three people who turned out to be undercover police officers.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at a number of addresses in the Peterhead area between June 20 2018 and August 21 2018.

They court heard Tottey, whose address was given as Malvern Avenue, Liverpool, operated from areas including King Street, Skene Street, Crossfolds Crescent, Uphill Lane and Grant Court – all in Peterhead.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said the case should be adjourned so a criminal justice social work can be prepared.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin agreed and deferred sentencing to next month.