Life-long driving ban for man who led cops on drug-fuelled chase across Aberdeen

by Danny McKay
13/01/2021, 9:50 am
© DCT MediaHenry Stephen
Henry Stephen.

A danger driver has been banned from the road for life after a “disturbing” drug-fuelled police chase in a stolen £10,000 Mercedes.

Henry Stephen led police on a high-speed pursuit across Aberdeen after they spotted him behind the wheel of the stolen car.

The 36-year-old later told officers he had been given the stolen keys by a “young crew”.

