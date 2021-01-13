Life-long driving ban for man who led cops on drug-fuelled chase across Aberdeen

A danger driver has been banned from the road for life after a “disturbing” drug-fuelled police chase in a stolen £10,000 Mercedes.
Henry Stephen led police on a high-speed pursuit across Aberdeen after they spotted him behind the wheel of the stolen car.
The 36-year-old later told officers he had been given the stolen keys by a “young crew”.
