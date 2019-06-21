Learner fined after being caught behind the wheel without qualified driver, L plates or insurance

A learner driver has been fined after being caught driving without a qualified driver and L plates or insurance.

Intars Cakuls, 31, was stopped by police on Great Western Road, Aberdeen, just one day after buying the car.

Depute fiscal Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police stopped the car at around 3.30pm on April 4.

Cakuls, of Loirston Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving without insurance, and to driving, as a holder of a provisional licence, without a qualified driver and without displaying L plates.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “At the time he was employed as a joiner and was working in the Westhill area and he advises he purchased the vehicle the day before these offences were committed with a view to driving back and forth between his home address and workplace.”

He added: “He had someone in the car with him who he understood would be a qualified driver but that was not the case.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined him £400 and gave him six penalty points.