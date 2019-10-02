Leading prosecutor to stand trial over social media race row charge

A leading prosecutor is to stand trial later this month over a social media race row charge.

David Wilkie-Thorburn, 52, an assistant procurator fiscal for Grampian Highlands and Islands for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He is charged with sending a Facebook message to a woman which was “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character” in the early hours of April 7 in the context of an employment dispute between her and Wilkie-Thorburn’s husband.

He denies the charge.

During yesterday’s hearing his solicitor Gregor Kelly said: “We can agree that the Facebook message in question was sent by the accused.”

The case was continued to trial.

