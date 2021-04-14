Show Links
Laughing lout claimed to have Covid and spat at police officer

by Danny McKay
14/04/2021, 11:15 am Updated: 14/04/2021, 12:18 pm
© DCT MediaBradley Murison leaving court.
Bradley Murison leaving court.

A laughing yob who claimed to have Covid and then spat at a police officer has avoided jail.

Bradley Murison told the cop he should seek medical attention after the vile act at Kittybrewster station.

The 19-year-old had been arrested in connection with an unrelated matter and became “irate” while in custody at the station.

In a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff William Summers branded the teen’s conduct “despicable” and told him he should be “ashamed” of himself.

