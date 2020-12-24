Knives and needles among dozens of items seized by Aberdeen court staff

Dozens of items including knives and syringes have been confiscated by staff at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this year, despite the pandemic meaning fewer people have attended.

New figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request have revealed far fewer restricted items were seized at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in 2020 compared to previous years.

Courts across the country have adapted to the coronavirus pandemic by limiting the requirement of accused people to attend court and not allowing members of the public to enter buildings.

But despite that, 11 knives were seized at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in 2020 as of the end of October, in addition to five syringes or needles.

Alcohol was also seized on four occasions.

Meanwhile, a tool or tools were confiscated once, as was a bladed or pointed article other than a knife.

A total of 14 miscellaneous items were seized.

The figures show a sharp fall from 2019 when 35 knives were taken, as well as 15 bladed or pointed articles, 11 alcoholic drinks, 12 needles and 22 tools.

A total of 142 miscellaneous items were confiscated in 2019.

Drugs were seized twice last year, but not at all in 2020.

Security staff are posted at the front door of Aberdeen Sheriff Court at all times the building is open, and everyone entering also passes through a metal detector.

In 2018 booze was seized twice, along with 25 bladed or pointed articles, 20 drugs, 80 knives, 828 miscellaneous items, 72 needles and 73 tools.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “The figures show a dramatic fall in the number of items seized which is positive.

“However, it also highlights the impact Covid has had on court activity which is now experiencing a difficult backlog in cases due to the pandemic.

“Despite the reduced footfall in our courts, it’s still worrying people think they can flout the law by being in possession of these dangerous items.

“These items pose a serious risk to the public as well as those who are in possession of them.

“There is absolutely no excuse for bringing them into court which is why it’s entirely right these dangerous items are confiscated.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said: “SCTS takes the safety of all court users very seriously.

“We work closely with partners, including the police, to take all reasonable precautions against weapons being introduced into court buildings.

“Any item which is considered to be a potential risk to public safety could be confiscated on entering a court building.

“The discovery of any weapon or potential weapon by staff is immediately reported to the police.

“Police officers are deployed in courts across Scotland and carry out a number of duties. The objective of police deployment within courts is to provide public reassurance, maintain public order and prevent intimidation.

“The figures from March 2020 until present will be lower due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The SCTS adhered to the government guidelines that were put in place which meant a significant reduction in public access to all Scottish court buildings.”