Knifeman lunged at fellow customer in north-east pub

A man has admitted lunging at a fellow punter in a north-east bar with a knife.

Steven Brown, 54, had been asked to leave The Royal Oak on Duke Street in Huntly after giving a member of staff “cheek”, but pulled out a knife and tried to strike another customer with it before being restrained.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer is a regular customer.

“The accused entered the bar at 10pm on November 5. The complainer was present.

“At around 12.01am on November 6 a member of bar staff asked the accused to leave due to him giving her cheek.

“The accused walked towards the exit, then turned around and walked back towards the bar.

“The accused then brandished a black-handled folding pocket knife at the complainer.

“He then lunged at the complainer with the knife.

“No contact was made.

“A member of bar staff grabbed the accused’s arms, pushed him away and grabbed the knife from his hands.

“She again asked the accused to leave the pub however he refused to do so without the knife.

“She gave the accused the knife and he left the pub.”

Police later traced Brown at an address in Huntly and found the knife, which had a 2.7 inch blade, in his pocket.

Brown, whose address was given in court papers as Western Road, Aberdeen, admitting assaulting the man by lunging towards him and attempting to strike him on the body with it.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Brown until August for reports.

Defence solicitor John Hardie reserved mitigation for the sentencing hearing.