Knife-wielding thug attacked stranger in Aberdeen on New Year’s Day

A boozed-up knife-wielding thug assaulted a complete stranger in the street on the morning of New Year’s Day.

Kieran Smith, 23, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the incident on Alexander Terrace, Aberdeen.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said Smith had been at a pal’s flat before the incident and went out to the street at 9am and tried to get into a stranger’s car.

When the man got out of his car to try to move Smith along, Smith, who he realised had a “large kitchen knife”, told him “not to be cheeky”.

“There was a struggle which took place between the two of them, the accused brandishing the knife during the struggle, repeatedly striking the man on the body with the knife, causing him injury.”

Smith’s victim was left “bleeding quite heavily from a cut to his finger” and was driven to hospital by a friend, where he required four stitches.

He also suffered injuries to his chest and arm.

Smith, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault to injury and possession of a knife.

He also admitted striking a car’s windows with a pole and attempting to pervert the course of justice over an earlier incident.

Defence agent John Ferrie said his client had been “heavily drinking” and had “no idea” why he had the knife or why he assaulted the man.

Sheriff Philip Mann jailed Smith for two years.