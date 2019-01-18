Knife-wielding Aberdeen shoplifter jailed for 19 months

A shoplifter has been jailed after presenting a knife at a store employee who tried to stop him.

Neil Wilson, 31, stole food and alcohol from Aldi at Foresterhill on October 4, but an employee stopped him.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said Wilson presented a knife described as 3-5 inches.

Wilson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to stealing the items, assault and possession of the knife.

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client had been drinking and taking drugs at the time and had little recollection. Sheriff Graeme Napier jailed him for 19 months.