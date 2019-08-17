Killer jailed for knife-point robbery bid on young Aberdeen footballer

A killer has been handed a 32-month jail term after a knife-point robbery bid on a young Aberdeen footballer.

Shaun Stewart, previously known as Paton, 33, and Lana McAllister, known as Smart, 30, were convicted following a week-long trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The jury heard the pair came across young Dons player David Dangana while he was in his car close to his home on Fairlie Street in Aberdeen on August 9 last year.

Stewart, who previously served six years of a decade-long sentence in a young offenders’ institution for culpable homicide over the death of Kemnay dad Dean Jamieson in 2006, was jailed.

Smart, of Danestone Circle, Aberdeen, was handed 300 hours of unpaid work for her role in the incident, as well as a two-year supervision order and a 12-month restriction of liberty order as an alternative to a custodial sentence.

They were found guilty of striking the window of the car Mr Dangana was travelling in, repeatedly punching him on the head, threatening him with violence by brandishing a knife, and injuring him with the intent to rob him.

The offence was committed while he was acting with Kyle Cameron, who previously pled guilty to punching Mr Dangana with the intent to rob him and was handed a 26-month jail term.

Stewart, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, was also found guilty of possession of a knife.

Defence counsel for Smart, Lewis Shand, said his client has demonstrated regret, while Stewart’s solicitor said her client had served the equivalent of almost a two-year sentence through being remanded since September.

In handing down the sentences, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin described it as an “extremely serious matter”, adding: “The victim was terrified.”