Killer found guilty of attack on Dons player

A man previously locked up for killing a father-of-four has been found guilty of a robbery bid on a young Aberdeen FC footballer.

Shaun Stewart, previously known as Paton, 33, and Lana McAllister, known as Smart, 30, were convicted following a week-long trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The jury heard the pair came across young Dons player David Dangana while he was in his car close to his home on Fairlie Street in Aberdeen.

They were found guilty of striking the window of the car Mr Dangana was travelling in, repeatedly punching him on the head, threatening him with violence by brandishing a knife, and injuring him with the intent to rob him.

Yesterday the jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court took just 40 minutes to return a majority guilty verdict for both accused.

And it can now be revealed Stewart previously served six years of a decade-long sentence in a young offenders’ institution for culpable homicide over the death of Kemnay dad Dean Jamieson in 2006.

The latest offence was committed on August 9 while acting along with Kyle Cameron, 28, who previously pled guilty to punching Dangana with the intent to rob him and was handed a 26-month jail term. He was told he will be the subject of a 12-month supervised release order when he is released from custody.

Stewart, 33, was also found guilty of possession of a knife.

When the verdict was read out by the jury’s chairwoman, he rose from his seat in the dock and exclaimed to security staff and police officers: “Get me out of here now. I’m asking you nicely, please just take me downstairs.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told him: “Please try to maintain your composure for a few minutes longer.”

An emotional Stewart then sank back to his seat, put his head in his hands and wept.

Smart, of Danestone Circle, Aberdeen, remained silent throughout. The duo are to be sentenced next month.

Stewart was previously locked up following a 27-day trial over the death of Dean Jamieson in 2006.

The court heard Dean, 30, had flagged down a silver Vauxhall Astra used as an unofficial taxi by Colin Cowie, then 22. Kevin Leslie, 24, was a passenger and Stewart was collected later.

Dean was taken from the city’s Regent Quay to Elrick Hill, on the outskirts of Aberdeen, where he was attacked, robbed and left to die in the freezing cold.

The three were arrested in April 2006, just a few days after Dean was found dead.

Leslie and Cowie were jailed for murder and Stewart was convicted of culpable homicide for his part in the crime.

Judge Lady Paton condemned the “sadistic savagery” of the Aberdeen trio.