‘Justice has been done’ as man jailed for attempted murder outside Aberdeen pub

The brother of a man left needing constant care when he was mowed down outside a pub has said “justice has been done” after his attacker was jailed for 12 years.

Michael Scott, 35, was also banned from driving for life when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing after being found guilty of attempting to murder Graeme Hardie, who had earlier attended his brother David’s funeral.

Scott, formerly of Rosslyn Avenue, in Sunderland, ploughed into Mr Hardie outside the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn after the pair had rowed about football inside during an England World Cup match on July 11 last year. He then sped off and crashed nearby.

The attack left Mr Hardie needing to be fed through a tube.

Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Hardie’s brother Ian said: “It’s been a bit of a traumatic time. I have seen the damage and pain and grief that he’s inflicted on Graeme and the family.

“It can’t be undone but 12 years is a decent length of time. Maybe he’ll have time to reflect on things.

“We’re glad it’s over. The feeling for most of the family is it’s an appropriate sentence.

“Justice has been done and now we move on and concentrate on being there for Graeme and supporting him and making the rest of his life as comfortable as possible.

“We’d really like to thank Susan Clifton, the High Court clerk, for her help and support, and Iain Murray and all the staff at the Crown Victim Support for their guidance and advice.

“They made a terrible situation that much more bearable.”

Chilling CCTV footage shown during the trial showed Scott’s white Skoda idling outside the pub before accelerating away and, just out of shot, hitting Mr Hardie.

Scott was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen and he was also convicted of dangerous driving by driving while intoxicated and at excessive speed.

He was also found guilty of failing to provide two breath specimens and of threatening and abusive behaviour both at the bar and in a police vehicle, in which he urinated and vomited.

Lord Uist told Scott: “You deliberately drove your car at him in order to cause him injury and you did cause the most appalling injuries which have effectively ruined his life.

“You have shown no remorse for what you did to him.”

Defence counsel Bill Adam told the court Scott “maintains his position that he did not intentionally strike Mr Hardie with the vehicle as he drove away”.