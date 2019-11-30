‘Justice has been done for mum’: Lorry driver found guilty of killing great-grandmother at Aberdeen crossing

A lorry driver could be jailed for causing a crash that killed an Aberdeen great-grandmother.

Mary Allan, known by many as Molly, died instantly when she was hit by an HGV while crossing King Street on September 10 last year.

Its driver, Gerald Clark, was yesterday convicted of causing her death through careless driving following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

After hearing two-and-a-half days of evidence, Sheriff Graeme Napier ruled that the 65-year-old, from Dundee, was guilty, and warned he could be facing a prison sentence.

Mrs Allan’s daughter, Donna Emslie, said she was “pleased to see that justice has been done” and noted that the haulier has “not shown any signs of remorse” for what he did.

It was determined that Clark had blocked a pedestrian crossing and failed to notice its lights had turned red.

Then, while following the car in front rather than paying attention to the traffic signal and not fully checking his mirrors, he moved off and struck 83-year-old Mrs Allan, who had been crossing the road by walking in front of the HGV.

During the trial, the court heard from a number of crash eyewitnesses, police, a DVSA vehicle examiner and the collision investigator.

Video of Clark’s interview with officers was also played, during which he said he had not seen Mrs Allan on the road.

But Sheriff Napier told him: “You should have been aware of her presence.

“She may have been ill-advised to walk round the front of your vehicle but common sense would have indicated that, as you were blocking the crossing, that should have been something you did.

“When you said you wouldn’t necessarily check the mirrors and you would be looking at the vehicles on the road, that explains the accident.

“You should have been scanning those mirrors and your windows.”

Evidence had been heard alleging an after-market shelf installed over the lorry’s dashboard had reduced Clark’s visibility and contributed to the crash. But Sheriff Napier described that as a “red herring” and removed it from the charge.

Speaking after the verdict, Donna Emslie said: “We are so grateful to the court process that it has been proven our mum, Molly, was not at fault.

“She was such a huge part of our family and her untimely death has left a huge emptiness in our hearts.

“Throughout this process Mr Clark has not shown any signs of remorse, so we are pleased to see that justice has been done.

“Nothing will bring her back to us.

“We have to live with this for the rest of our lives.”

Clark, of Taits Lane in Dundee, made no comment following the court case.

Sentence was deferred until January for the preparation of social work reports.

Clark has been disqualified from driving.