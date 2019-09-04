Jury told north-east men accused of axe murder bid ‘did not care’ if victim lived or died

A jury has heard that three men accused of an attempted axe murder “did not care” whether their alleged victim lived or died.

Brandon Wilson, Brandon Douglas and Martin Gemmell are on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen facing charges of robbery and attempted murder on November 21.

They are alleged to have broken into Allan Roy’s home in Sandhaven before launching an attack that left him “severely injured and permanently disfigured”.

They are accused of then taking a games console and two mobile phones.

Gemmell and Wilson have also been charged with breaking into the home of Scott Thomson in Boddam on the same date, attacking him with knives then taking a bank card, mobile phone and air rifle.

It is alleged the three men demanded drugs and money from Mr Roy before striking him with weapons and punching him.

Advocate depute, Alan Cameron, prosecuting, said it was “clear” Gemmell and Wilson were “acting together for a common criminal plan”.

Mr Cameron said: “You could conclude that they simply did not care if Mr Roy lived or died.

“They could have easily killed him and were wickedly reckless.”

The jury will begin its deliberations today.