Jury retires to decide verdict in Aberdeen pensioner murder trial

The jury in the trial of a woman accused of murdering a pensioner in his Aberdeen home has retired to consider its verdict.

The jurors in the case of Sharyn Stewart, 53, who is accused of murdering 65-year-old Alan Cowie, began their deliberations yesterday.

But trial judge Lord Pentland sent the jury home after he was informed they wouldn’t be able to deliver their verdict yesterday afternoon.

Stewart is standing trial at the High Court in Edinburgh for the alleged murder of Mr Cowie at his home in Alexander Terrace, Aberdeen, on January 2 2018.

The judge’s decision on the seventh day of proceedings came after defence advocate Stephen O’Rourke QC withdrew a special defence of diminished responsibility.

At the start of proceedings last week, the court heard the contents of a statement of agreed evidence which stated Stewart admitted killing Mr Cowie.

But her lawyers said she didn’t murder Mr Cowie as she was suffering from an “abnormality of mind” on January 2 2018.

However, Mr O’Rourke told the court yesterday he was withdrawing the special defence.

Prosecutors claim on January 2 2018 Stewart murdered Mr Cowie by striking him on the head and body with a bottle before knocking him to the ground.

It is also claimed that during this assault, Stewart also stood on Mr Cowie’s neck and also restricted his breathing.

Stewart has pled not guilty to the charge.

The trial continues today.