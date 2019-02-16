Jury played ‘distressing’ 999 call during Aberdeen baby attack trial

The “distressing” 999 call made after a baby stopped breathing has been heard by a jury.

Syeda Sokina Begum was looking after the youngster in the hours before she was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on New Year’s Day 2017.

The 29-year-old is accused of “repeatedly” shaking the infant to the “danger of her life” – leaving her with bleeding on her brain and in her eyes – but denies the charge.

Yesterday, the High Court in Aberdeen was told the baby’s mother and one of her colleagues rushed to Begum’s flat after she raised concerns the infant was not breathing.

The jury was played a recording of the 999 call made by the colleague in the moments after she arrived.

In it, Begum can be heard shouting her address for the ambulance operator, while another person yells “she’s not breathing” and others can be heard crying.

Amid the “hectic” scenes, the colleague recalled seeing the baby’s mother breathing into the infant’s mouth and that one of Begum’s neighbours had laid the child on the ground to help open its airways.

Once the paramedics arrived, she remembered them giving the infant an oxygen mask before taking her to hospital.

Yesterday, the court heard the child suffered a number of seizures during the 13 days she was in hospital following the incident, but has since made “good progress” with her health.

Several medical professionals are expected to give evidence when the trial continues next week.