Jury considers verdict in Aberdeen attempted murder trial

A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a man accused of deliberately mowing down a mourner outside an Aberdeen pub.

Michael Scott, 35, of Rosslyn Avenue, Sunderland, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of attempting to murder Graeme Hardie by driving into him outside the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn on July 11 last year.

Mr Hardie, 58, was left with horrific injuries and will require round-the-clock care for life.

The court previously heard Scott and Mr Hardie had been in the pub while an England football match had been on the television and the men had argued.

Mr Hardie had earlier attended his brother’s funeral.

Yesterday the jury retired to consider its verdict and deliberated for around three-and-a-half hours before Lord Uist dismissed them for the day. They were expected to resume their deliberations today.

Scott is also accused of dangerous driving while intoxicated and with failing to provide two breath samples to police.

He is further accused of behaving in a racially-aggravated threatening or abusive manner in the pub.

The Crown alleges he then behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in a police vehicle en route to Kittybrewster.

He denies the charges and the trial continues.