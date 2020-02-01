Jurors in alleged north-east road attack case set to continue their deliberations

Jurors deliberating on the prosecution of two men accused of attacking a group of motorcyclists have been sent home.

Judge Lady Scott told the jury in the case of Ian Ewing,44, and Patrick Noble, 52, to “relax” after failing to reach a verdict yesterday at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The men are on trial accused of participating in an alleged attack on September 8 2018 on the A98 road near Cullen, Moray.

The jurors will resume deliberations on Monday.

Ewing, of Stonehaven, and Noble, of Aberdeen, deny charges of attempted murder and assault to severe injury and assault to the danger of life.

Prosecutors claim at the A98 Fochabers to Banff road at Cullen, Moray, the two men assaulted Colin Sutherland.

It’s claimed they drove a car at him, collided with him “at speed” and this caused him to fall from his bike and lose consciousness.

It is alleged they repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a claw hammer, a tyre iron and a baseball bat before repeatedly kicking him on the body.

It’s claimed they cut his clothing with a knife and attempted to murder him.

Prosecutors also claim they assaulted John Sutherland to his “severe injury and permanent disfigurement”.

The Crown also claims they assaulted Edward Forrest to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life, by striking him on the head and body with a claw hammer which left him unconscious.

They are also alleged to have assaulted Nicky Syratt to his “injury and danger” of his life. The trial continues.

