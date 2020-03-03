Jurors in murder trial shown CCTV footage of Aberdeen woman Neomi Smith’s final moments

A jury has been shown CCTV footage of alleged murder victim Neomi Smith’s final moments.

During day seven of the trial of Keith Rizzo at the High Court in Glasgow, a number of videos were played, including one appearing to show Ms Smith walking home from popular Brechin bar Hudsons just after midnight on June 9 last year.

The footage, lasting just a few seconds, shows what appears to be Ms Smith walking away from the bar along Clerk Street before crossing the road in the direction of her flat.

The court previously heard the 23-year-old Aberdonian’s body was found around an hour later in the kitchen of her home. She had suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck and head.

Her partner, Rizzo, 23, denies her murder.

Other CCTV footage shown to the jury included a short clip taken from a camera inside Hudsons.

Taking to the stand, Police Scotland CCTV co-ordinator Ian Borthwick said it captured images of Rizzo as he appeared to “hurl” a bottle across the dance floor before walking away.

DS Borthwick said further footage played to the jury from outside Hudsons after the incident showed Rizzo’s cousin, Neil Mackie, trying to “restrain” his relative, who he said appeared “annoyed at something”.

Further footage was said to show the accused walking towards Ms Smith’s Swan Street property with Mr Mackie a short time later.

In earlier evidence, Mr Mackie said he left after watching Rizzo “kick in” the flat door and enter.

The full charge states Rizzo attacked Ms Smith, compressing her neck, thereby restricting her breathing.

He is then said to have repeatedly struck the care worker, originally from Aberdeen, on the head and body with knives.

Rizzo is also accused of assaulting Miss Smith to her injury and danger of life between May 5 and June 8 2019, and of assaulting three former partners and threatening another sometime between December 2014 and May 2019.

He denies all charges and the trial, before Lady Rae, continues.